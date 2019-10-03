Prolific actress, Nana Ama McBrown and comic actor, Funny Face, have met and turned their meeting into a short film, which is leaving their fans with laughter and admiration, for their personas and acting skills.

The two have both welcomed children this year. Nana Ama McBrown welcomed a baby girl and Funny Face had twin girls. In a skit shared online, the actors hilariously acted about their new status as parents.

The video shared on their social media pages have attracted a lot of eyeballs, who couldn’t resist passing comments about it. "We are new .. we are parents .. we waited on GOD and now we are happy. HE did it for @iamamamcbrown and HE did it for me .. He can do it for you too. Never Give up on GOD" Funny Face captioned the video.

In captioning her post too, Nana Ama McBrown wrote "t’s a good feeling to meet one of your kind @therealfunnyface" Watch the below.