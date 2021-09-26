Nana Ama McBrown and Kafui Danku hang out with their kids in Canada (PHOTOS)

Kafui Danku shared a photo gallery of their hangout on her official Instagram page and captioned: “We had a swell time.” Nana Ama McBrown responded to Kafui’s post, saying: “Kafui, we love you.”

Nana Ama McBrown has been in Canada with her daughter, Maxin, for the past few days. It’s unclear what they are up to in the North American country, but this is not their first time there. Maxin was born there.

The 44-year-old actress welcomed her daughter in 2018 in Canada and kept her away from the public until she turned one last year.

Early last year, the host of McBrown’s Kitchen shared testimonies on her pregnancy and childbirth in so many interviews.

The recent one, on Stacy Amoateng’s ‘Restoration’ show, the Empress in a very emotional state, narrated the journey from her pregnancy to her childbirth in Canada.

According to her, doctors and nurses at the hospital were not aware she was a ‘star’ in Ghana until a fan recognised her and alerted them.