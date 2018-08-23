Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child


Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child?

The pregnancy rumours come a few days after the “Sidechic Gang” actress turned 45 – an age which is perceived to be difficult for women to conceive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah play

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah

Multiple award-winning actress, Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known in the showbiz arena as Nana Ama McBrown, is reportedly expecting her first child.

The pregnancy rumours come a few days after the “Sidechic Gang” actress turned 45 – an age which is perceived to be difficult for women to conceive.

The rumours also comes two years after she tied the knot with Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell play Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child

READ MORE: Actress Nana Ama McBrown breaks silence on rumours that she is forcing her husband to love her

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell took everyone by surprise in 2016 when they announced their secret marriage.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in holy matrimony at a private wedding ceremony at her residence in Accra on Friday, August 5, 2016.

It was a simple, classy and colourful wedding ceremony strictly attended by families of the couple and very close friends.

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell play Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child

READ MORE: You shall be divorced and disgraced – Prophet to Ama McBrown

In a 2017 interview, Nana Ama McBrown said she is still hopeful of taking seed though she was rumoured pregnant few weeks ago.

“I think I have heard it many times that I am pregnant, but I am not but. As a showbiz personality, people will assume, people will live your life for you or say things that probably they wish for you.

"It is a good thing to be pregnant, I am married, and it is no offence, so I am not, but I’ll be,” she said.

She added that: “If you want something from God, do your part and pray. If I want to have a baby and I am always in the room crying, how do I pay my rent?”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Samini: I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singer Samini I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singer
Not-yet: I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong Not-yet I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong
Radio Presenter: Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth Radio Presenter Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth
Stephanie Benson: 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals
Loyalty: D Black buys his driver a brand new Chevrolet Cruze car as birthday gift Loyalty D Black buys his driver a brand new Chevrolet Cruze car as birthday gift
Singer: Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet Singer Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet

Recommended Videos

Video: I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Samini Video I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Samini
Radio Presenter: We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty reveals Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty reveals
D-Black: Rapper gives his personal driver a car on the man's birthday D-Black Rapper gives his personal driver a car on the man's birthday



Top Articles

1 Loyalty D Black buys his driver a brand new Chevrolet Cruze car as...bullet
2 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
3 Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthdaybullet
4 Radio Presenter Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan...bullet
5 Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' –...bullet
6 Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singerbullet
7 Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfitbullet
8 Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpobullet
9 Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded...bullet
10 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet

Top Videos

1 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
2 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
5 Video I can't date a man without a car - Moeshabullet
6 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease...bullet
7 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
8 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
9 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkersbullet
10 Video Daddy Lumba Jnr runs to Bishop Obinimbullet

Celebrities

VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng
Ebony Reigns' father names artistes who received cash at tribute concert
VIDEO Ebony is resting well - Father
All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband
Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s marriage
Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
Patapeezy Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa