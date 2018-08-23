Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child

news

Multiple award-winning actress, Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known in the showbiz arena as Nana Ama McBrown, is reportedly expecting her first child.

The pregnancy rumours come a few days after the “Sidechic Gang” actress turned 45 – an age which is perceived to be difficult for women to conceive.

The rumours also comes two years after she tied the knot with Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell took everyone by surprise in 2016 when they announced their secret marriage.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in holy matrimony at a private wedding ceremony at her residence in Accra on Friday, August 5, 2016.

It was a simple, classy and colourful wedding ceremony strictly attended by families of the couple and very close friends.

In a 2017 interview, Nana Ama McBrown said she is still hopeful of taking seed though she was rumoured pregnant few weeks ago.

“I think I have heard it many times that I am pregnant, but I am not but. As a showbiz personality, people will assume, people will live your life for you or say things that probably they wish for you.

"It is a good thing to be pregnant, I am married, and it is no offence, so I am not, but I’ll be,” she said.

She added that: “If you want something from God, do your part and pray. If I want to have a baby and I am always in the room crying, how do I pay my rent?”