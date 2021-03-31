RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Ama McBrown appears in court again, says "everything is fine" (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has appeared in court for the second time in artiste manager Bulldog’s trial.

Nana Ama McBrown and Bulldog

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Last week, the host of the “United Showbiz” show on UTV appeared before an Accra High Court to testify in the ongoing trial involving Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog, against President Akufo-Addo.

On January 9, 2021, Bulldog appeared as a guest on Nana Ama McBrown’s show where he allegedly threatened President Nana Akufo-Addo over the MenzGold Ghana Limited saga.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay MenzGold customers,” the prosecution team led by Chief Inspector Simon Apporsunu quoted Bulldog during the said show.

The court subpoenaed Nana Ama McBrown to come and testify as to her presence and her testimony before the court will, to a large extent, help determine the legal issues that have been raised from “United Showbiz”.

She honoured the invitation and today (March 3), she appeared for the second time to testify.

After testifying, she shared a video of her walking out of the High Court on her Instagram and was heard saying: “Everything is fine. We thank God.”

Watch Nana Ama McBrown’s second appearance in the court below.

