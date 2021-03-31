Nana Ama McBrown appears in court again, says "everything is fine" (VIDEO)

On January 9, 2021, Bulldog appeared as a guest on Nana Ama McBrown’s show where he allegedly threatened President Nana Akufo-Addo over the MenzGold Ghana Limited saga.
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay MenzGold customers,” the prosecution team led by Chief Inspector Simon Apporsunu quoted Bulldog during the said show.
The court subpoenaed Nana Ama McBrown to come and testify as to her presence and her testimony before the court will, to a large extent, help determine the legal issues that have been raised from “United Showbiz”.