Primus inter pares citizens like President Nana Addo, Vice President Bawumia, Former President John Mahama with their wives have all taken a jab of the vaccine publicly to boost awareness.

In the same fate, some Ghanaian celebrities have also been taken their first jabs of the vaccine and sharing the update online despite Shatta Wale saying that the government must tip some musicians to take it publicly to reinforce public awareness about the vaccines.

The Ghana government hopes to vaccinate over 20 million Ghanaians, hence, the needed public awareness to quash the misconceptions about the vaccines.

At the back of this, Shatta Wale tweeted "I wish our government will let me and my colleagues like AmgMedikal, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy set that leadership example to our fans in this COVID times".

He added that "this one just noko fioo. We will also do it just for the love of mother Ghana 3y3 a munkai y3n wai. #1GH".

Nevertheless, the list of Ghanaian celebrities below has already taken the vaccine public and creating awareness on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown

D Black: "Enjoyment Minister Vaccinated"

Nana Aba Anamoah: " just took my COVID-19 jab #Fab"

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Caroline Sampson: "Shot taken. Hopefully we get to see OUTSIDE again #MaskUp #VaccinesWork"

Naa Ashorkor: "I took the Covid-19 vaccine today at the Press Center, it was a smooth and painless procedure. I feel perfectly fine and I didn't cry like @caroline4real 🤣🤣but sister caro why were you crying ?"

Bola Ray: "Took my #COVID19 vaccine today. Get vaccinated and continue practising the safety protocols"

Afia Schwarzenegger: "As a citizen not a spectator!!!!"