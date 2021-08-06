Nana Ama McBrown finally responds to United Showbiz critics; says 'I am an actress'

It's recalled that Funny Face and Lil Win almost traded blows on the show. Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia also verbally assaulted each other in a heated argument about their beef. Bulldog also landed in BNI cells after he allegedly threatened Nana Addo on the show.

Out of these incidents, some views believes that Nana Ama McBrown is doing poor as a host because she appears to be unable to control the people she hosts on the show.

Responding to these critics, she said she intentionally allow people to pour out their feelings on the show because she is an actress.

Explaining herself during an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she said “I am an actress and I know how it feels when you are prevented from pouring your feelings out. I allow them to say whatever bothers them then we find a better solution for it".