John Dumelo Jnr marked his second birthday on Tuesday, October 13, and as a good friend of his father, Nana Ama McBrown decided to surprise him with kids version of the luxury car with his name embossed on the number plate.

When the United Showbiz show host delivered the car, she made her daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, jump into it and allowed Dumelo Jnr to ride with her – though there was a little accident.

The accident occurred as a result of John Dumelo Jnr’s inability to differentiate between drive and reverse as well as how to handle the wheel.

Nana Ama McBrown shared the video on her page and wished him a happy birthday.

In the video she shared, you could say happiness written all over Dumelo Jnr’s face – though he kept his composure and looked cool. Probably, that’s his nature – just like his dad.

John Dumelo Jnr had a blast yesterday if you ask us. From massive social media wishes to the car gift to a special birthday cake that was made for him, it’s clear that he was given a celebrity treat.

See below how John Dumelo Jnr drove his latest car with Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter.