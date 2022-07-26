RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her body, it's not wrong - Pundit to critics

Berlinda Entsie

Entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann has claimed that actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has enhanced her buttocks.

Sally and Nana Ama

According to Sally, she isn't like the critics who secretly talk about the actress's butt enhancement yet are unable to publicly say it.

She, however, noted that there was nothing wrong with Nana Ama McBrown enhancing any part of her body, including her buttocks.

“You all complain and say it secretly. But I’ve got the balls to let people know that Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her butt, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

“She knows I don’t hate her, but if she feels I’ve said something about her and she’s offended, I don’t care,” she said on Onua FM’s Anigye mmere entertainment and lifestyle show.

The entertainment critic added that Nana Ama McBrown also did tummy tuck.

"You see her pictures, and all of you know very well that she’s done tummy tuck.

“If she’s not done anything and I’m accusing her, she has every cause to complain or have issues with me. In this case, she’s done it. And it’s an open secret. I just substantiate it.”

Sally Mann, who said she is an expert detector of cosmetic surgery, said she has the eyes to see if anyone undergoes any enhancement processes, hence, she is confident about what she is saying about the famed actress.

“There’s a body enhancement channel on DSTV, which I monitor. So the moment you enhance your body, I can sense it from afar. I’m the Queen of plastic surgery,” she concluded.

