The sources added that the Ambassadors are tasked to ''participate in public events of the Trust Fund including fund raising and resource mobilization activities, sensitization campaigns, community engagements, advertisements and promotional programmes''.

In furtherance of the effort to promote the Trust Fund, the Ambassadors are ''to come up with initiatives and organize programmes, activities and events to help market and promote the Trust Fund, particularly fundraisers and educational programmes on vaccination and adherence to the COVID-19 protocols'' – wearing mask, social distancing, regular hand washing with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers among others.