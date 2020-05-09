His harsh comment comes after a group of Kumawood actors alleged that they made some efforts to reach out to Bernard Nyarko while on his sick bed only to be blocked by his mother.

Among the Kumawood stars who reached out was Nana Ama McBrown who claimed she contacted Bernard’s mother to support but all efforts proved futile.

But Isaac Darko, who has had a heavy presence in the media answering questions on all allegations regarding his brother’s death, claims Nana Ama McBrown didn’t reach out to his mother for support when Bernard was fighting for his life.

According to Isaac, Nana Ama is a liar and that people who lie possess demonic or satanic spirit.

“It’s a big lie. I hate liars,” he told Adom TV this week.

He went on to describe Nana Ama McBrown as a liar and satanic.

“When someone lies, they possess satanic spirit. A person who lies has Satan in him because Satan is a liar.”

