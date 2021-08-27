Nana Ama McBrown returns to Ghana after surgery in Germany (VIDEO)

According to Nana Ama McBrown, the life-threatening motor accident she was involved in on the N1 Highway in Accra in 2013, has left her with a fracture in her hand that requires another surgery to correct.

"Eight years ago I had an accident at Lapaz that if not for God I may not have been alive by now or could have even lost an arm by this time but by the grace of God, doctors in Ghana helped to treat my hand fracture," the actress said.

Detailing why she needed the surgery in Germany, she said "last year, I slipped and fractured the same hand. Doctors in Ghana have tried their best but I have noticed it hasn't healed how I expected it so I planned that whenever I get a break, I will travel to treat it".

In the video above which was played on UTV a few weeks ago, she disclosed she is in Hamburg where she marked her 44th birthday.

In a new update, the actress has arrived back in Ghana and she is doing very well. She shared a video of herself getting down from her G-Wagon for a program with some welcoming her.