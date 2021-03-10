The actress, who doubles as a TV Presenter, was part of some media practitioners who took their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine a few days ago at the International Press Center in Accra.

Sharing her experience after taking the vaccine, Nana Ama McBrown is entreating the general public to take the COVID-19 vaccine whilst acknowledging that she's heard it comes with some effects for some people.

“It’s not painful. I’ve not experienced any pain yet and I’m praying I don’t," Ghanaweb quoted her to have said in a report where she added that “I’m told everyone and how they react"

The actress emphasized that "if you get the opportunity and wish to take the jab, please do. And let’s continue to observe the protocols because that is the way to go".