Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Nana Ama Mcbrown speaks against child abuse in an emotional video

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown has urged parents to stop spanking their children.

  • Published:
Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Ghanaian actress and member of Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA) has advised parents to desist from raising their hands when they children show deviant behaviors.

Child abuse or child maltreatment is physical, sexual, or psychological maltreatment or neglect of a child or children, especially by a parent or other caregiver. Child abuse may include any act or failure to act by a parent or other caregiver that results in actual or potential harm to a child and can occur in a child's home, or in the organizations, schools or communities the child interacts with.

Nana Ama Mcbrown urged parents to direct the path of their wards and nurture them in a responsible way.

Mrs. Mensah has starred in countless movies both in the local dialect and English language. She is a style icon and also the host of Mcbrown's kitchen.

Watch the video

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Living in Ghana becoming ‘hard’ – Okyeame Kwame Living in Ghana becoming ‘hard’ – Okyeame Kwame
Falz sues NBC for N100M 3 months after banning his song, ‘This Is Nigeria’ Falz sues NBC for N100M 3 months after banning his song, ‘This Is Nigeria’
Banky W raises fans hopes with decision to contest for House of Reps Banky W raises fans hopes with decision to contest for House of Reps
Court orders Gyan to remove wife's maiden name in suit Court orders Gyan to remove wife's maiden name in suit
Princess Shyngle rejects $100,000 for a one night stand Princess Shyngle rejects $100,000 for a one night stand
“Stealing is a sin” – Efia Odo jabs Fella Makafui for snatching Medikal “Stealing is a sin” – Efia Odo jabs Fella Makafui for snatching Medikal

Recommended Videos

I’m not a virgin but I’ve never had a girlfriend – Kwesi Arthur I’m not a virgin but I’ve never had a girlfriend – Kwesi Arthur
Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘sexiest man’, Idris Elba Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘sexiest man’, Idris Elba
Pregnant Nana Ama McBrown sings praises to God in latest video Pregnant Nana Ama McBrown sings praises to God in latest video



Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim wades into Sister Deborah, Medikal break up
Fella Makafui attacked over shady post on 'maturity'
WOW! Kuami Eugene proudly rocks his Man United jersey
WOW! Kuami Eugene proudly rocks his Man United jersey
2face Idibia in 'Gaga Shuffle' video
Inside the world of 2face Idibia's women
X
Advertisement