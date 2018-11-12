Nana Ama Mcbrown speaks against child abuse in an emotional video

news

Ghanaian actress and member of Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA) has advised parents to desist from raising their hands when they children show deviant behaviors.

Child abuse or child maltreatment is physical, sexual, or psychological maltreatment or neglect of a child or children, especially by a parent or other caregiver. Child abuse may include any act or failure to act by a parent or other caregiver that results in actual or potential harm to a child and can occur in a child's home, or in the organizations, schools or communities the child interacts with.

Nana Ama Mcbrown urged parents to direct the path of their wards and nurture them in a responsible way.

Mrs. Mensah has starred in countless movies both in the local dialect and English language. She is a style icon and also the host of Mcbrown's kitchen.

Watch the video