Nana Ama McBrown speaks on United Showbiz absence; says 'I've not been sacked'

The move which has seen the likes Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo, Fella Makafui, and John Dumelo, among others, sparked rumours that Nana Ama Mcbrown may have been sacked from the job.

The mother of one has, however, dismissed the rumours. Speaking on Angel FM’s Morning Show, she said it’s never true that UTV has sacked her. “UTV is my home…I’ve never been sacked as the host and will return to the show very soon…,” she said.

During an interview hosted by Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, she further assured her fans, viewers and listeners to be ready for her major return. She also urged all guest hosts to continue working hard.

Asked who has impressed her so far, she said “they’re all doing well as hosts, I don’t have any favourite and I won’t rate any" Nana Ama McBrown also added that “selecting any of them as the best means I am ready to abdicate my position as host for them".