RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Ama McBrown speaks on United Showbiz absence; says 'I've not been sacked'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

For some months now Nana Ama Mcbrown has gone missing from hosting United Showbiz.

Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown

The Ghanaian actress has been known as the resident host for the weekend TV show on UTV, however, for some weeks, she doesn't show up to host the show again. The show now relies on guest hosts for its broadcasting.

Recommended articles

The move which has seen the likes Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo, Fella Makafui, and John Dumelo, among others, sparked rumours that Nana Ama Mcbrown may have been sacked from the job.

Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown ece-auto-gen

The mother of one has, however, dismissed the rumours. Speaking on Angel FM’s Morning Show, she said it’s never true that UTV has sacked her. “UTV is my home…I’ve never been sacked as the host and will return to the show very soon…,” she said.

During an interview hosted by Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, she further assured her fans, viewers and listeners to be ready for her major return. She also urged all guest hosts to continue working hard.

Asked who has impressed her so far, she said “they’re all doing well as hosts, I don’t have any favourite and I won’t rate any" Nana Ama McBrown also added that “selecting any of them as the best means I am ready to abdicate my position as host for them".

However, the Ghanaian actress has not disclosed the exact reason why she hasn't been hosting the show for the past weeks.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Dig your own grave’ - Abena Korkor curses Asamoah Gyan for lying about their encounter

Abena Korkor and Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian lady goes viral for joining 'Kwaku The Traveller' challenge (WATCH)

Sheena Gakpe

Black Sherif discloses father's business, reveals he's from rich home (WATCH)

Black Sherif

Your Will Smith moment is coming – wife of Israel Laryea to OB Amponsah

Israel Laryea and wife, Louisa Laryea and OB Amponsah