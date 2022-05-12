RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Ama Royale: 2010 GMB winner joins Ini Edo in Nigeria for 40th birthday (videos)

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, celebrated their 40th birthday and her 25 years in the movie industry with colleagues, and Nana Ama Royale was present.

Nana Ama Royale and Ini Edo
Nana Ama Royale and Ini Edo

Winner of 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, widely famed as Nana Ama Royale was present for the plush birthday of Ini Edo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Recommended articles

On Sunday, May 9, she held a grand party to celebrate her 40th birthday. The party was also to celebrate her silver anniversary in the movie industry.

As you will expect from this lavish ceremony, celebrities, friends, and well-wishers all came dressed up to the nines to celebrate the award-winning ceremony.

From Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, and many other top Nigerian stars that were present, Nana Ama Royale was the only Ghanaian star sighted present to throw her weight behind her friend, Ini.

The pageantry bigwig shared some lovely visuals on social media, Instagram to be precise of her moments with Ini Edo at the party and her residence in Nigeria.

She captioned :

"There u go hunnies. It’s all love on this side. Long overdue but finally met up with my Nigerian Twin"

In other videos, the two are spotted hugging at their birthday dinner of Ini looking regal in their ethereal outfits.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ibrah One: Ghana-based socialite runs mad, spotted roaming in Niger (WATCH)

Ibrah Wan runs mad

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Mystery lady shows up as Thomas Partey's alleged girlfriend with romantic videos (WATCH)

Thomas Partey and alleged new girlfriend

Shatta Michy marks birthday with surprise baby bump photos

Shatta Michy