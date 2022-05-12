Nana Ama Royale: 2010 GMB winner joins Ini Edo in Nigeria for 40th birthday (videos)

On Sunday, May 9, she held a grand party to celebrate her 40th birthday. The party was also to celebrate her silver anniversary in the movie industry.

As you will expect from this lavish ceremony, celebrities, friends, and well-wishers all came dressed up to the nines to celebrate the award-winning ceremony.

From Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, and many other top Nigerian stars that were present, Nana Ama Royale was the only Ghanaian star sighted present to throw her weight behind her friend, Ini.

The pageantry bigwig shared some lovely visuals on social media, Instagram to be precise of her moments with Ini Edo at the party and her residence in Nigeria.

She captioned :

"There u go hunnies. It’s all love on this side. Long overdue but finally met up with my Nigerian Twin"