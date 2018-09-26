Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account private

news

Clearly, CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah has been going through though moments these past weeks following a standoff with the various regulatory organisations over the company’s operations.

Nam 1, as called by many, has turned his Instagram account private to escape all the the scrutiny now coming his way.

He has been the topic of discussion on the Internet in recent times after being 'exposed' by a social media user who accused him of deceiving the general public after he posted what seems to be a copied photo for the launch of Menzgold UK.

It did not end there, he was also caught up in a brawl yesterday, 25th September 2018 with Ace Ghanian journalist Israel. Laryea who visited the UK office of Menzgold to ascertain the truth or otherwise of a claim that the company had indeed set up an office for its activities in the United Kingdom as a “pursuit of this evil smear campaign agenda.”

Fortunately or unfortunately, Nam 1 perhaps is unable to stand the heat and is running out of the kitchen as he makes his Instagram account private.