The Menzgold C.E.O was reported to be in custody in Dubai, where he was battling a legal case over some business which has gone wrong.

Before Nana Appiah Mensah got missing in Ghana, disgruntled customers of his gold dealership company took to the streets countless times to demonstrate over their locked up cash, after The Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the shutdown of Menzgold.

To that effect, an arrest warrant was later issued for NAM1 after which it was discovered that he was in Dubai, where nothing was heard from him directly.

Breaking his silence, the Zylofon Media Boss, took to his dormant Instagram page to post a picture of himself with a message to express his gratitude to God, which also indicates that the business mogul may have chalked some victory somewhere.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.#JehovahKnows #JehovahSees#PRAISETHELORD” he captioned his post.

Nana Appiah’s post after 35 minutes has gathered about 2800 likes and hundreds of comments from his supporters and sympathizers.

It is unclear if NAM1 has finally arrived in Ghana to settle matters relating to his embattled business but some fans are hopeful for something so whilst others are convinced that his post is to indicate that he has won his Dubai case.

See his post below.