Nana is fixing 'onyɛ' - Gary Al-Smith barks at NPP foot soldier

Reacting to the social media campaign, Nana Yaw Manteaw, an Executive Assistant at the office of the President, Jubilee House, tweeted "Ghana is not a failed state, yes We have challenges but #NanaIsFixingIt".

However, his tweet didn't sit well with the Joy FM sports presenter who decided to lash him over his partisan support, hence, working to dilute and quash the immensely building campaign gaining attention on social media.

"After spending most of yesterday telling us #FixYourSelf and #FixYourAttitude, they've noticed that isn't a good response. So it is now #NanaIsFixingIt and #GhanaIsBeingFixed" Gary tweeted and added that "I wanna say Nana is fixing onyɛ but it's too early". "onyɛ" is a Ga insult that references one's mother.