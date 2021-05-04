RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana is fixing 'onyɛ' - Gary Al-Smith barks at NPP foot soldier

Selorm Tali

Joy FM presenter, Gary Al-Smith, has dragged an NPP foot soldier to the cleaners over the #FixTheCountry online protest.

Gary Al-Smith
Ghanaians on social media have been using the now trending #FixTheCountry hashtag to protest against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the high cost of living, erratic power supply, increment in fuel prices among others.

Reacting to the social media campaign, Nana Yaw Manteaw, an Executive Assistant at the office of the President, Jubilee House, tweeted "Ghana is not a failed state, yes We have challenges but #NanaIsFixingIt".

However, his tweet didn't sit well with the Joy FM sports presenter who decided to lash him over his partisan support, hence, working to dilute and quash the immensely building campaign gaining attention on social media.

"After spending most of yesterday telling us #FixYourSelf and #FixYourAttitude, they've noticed that isn't a good response. So it is now #NanaIsFixingIt and #GhanaIsBeingFixed" Gary tweeted and added that "I wanna say Nana is fixing onyɛ but it's too early". "onyɛ" is a Ga insult that references one's mother.

In the tweet below that has since gone viral with more than 1000 retweets in an hour with over 200 comments, Garry concluded that "Just #FixTheCountry because you've got the power".

