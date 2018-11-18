Nana Konadu dancing to King Promise song at 70th birthday

A private ceremony was organised mark the new age of the former first lady.
Mrs Rawlings was captured dancing to King Promise's "Abena" hit song.
Singer @iamkingpromise performed for former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings for her 70th birthday last night. _ He met her husband, Former President JJ Rawlings for the first time and Highlife Musician Ofori Amponsah. _ #GhanaPaparazzi #AfricaPaparazzi #NkonkonsaCelebVideo #Nkonkonsa
Prior to the ceremony, her husband was at the NDC delegates congress where the party is electing its new executives.
Mr Rawlings asked for permission to leave the congress grounds to the surprise of many.
Now we know why he asked for permission to leave the congress venue: to join his wife mark her 70th birthday.