Nana Konadu dancing to King Promise song at 70th birthday

A private ceremony was organised mark the new age of the former first lady.

  • Published:
play

Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday.

Mrs Rawlings was captured dancing to King Promise's "Abena" hit song.

Mrs Rawlings was captured dancing to King Promise's "Abena" hit song.

 

Prior to the ceremony, her husband was at the NDC delegates congress where the party is electing its new executives.

Mr Rawlings asked for permission to leave the congress grounds to the surprise of many.

Now we know why he asked for permission to leave the congress venue: to join his wife mark her 70th birthday.

