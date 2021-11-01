Nana McBrown gets social media talking with 'wet and sassy' comeback video

Nana Ama Mcbrown goes for surgery in Germany Pulse Ghana

The mother of one is coming back to continue from where she left off and she announced it with a wild post on social media. Nana Ama McBrown wore a revealing dotted orange bodycon that left her cleavage on teasing display whilst showing her curves.

As if that is not enough, the actress decided to go under the shower with her outfit to get wet and dripping whilst dancing seductively to a song by Nicki Minaj and Skillbeng's 'Crocodile Teeth' song.