The Ghanaian actress has been off the screens after she visited Germany in August to have surgery done on one of her arms. Nana Ama McBrown later took some time off for a vacation in Canada.
Nana McBrown gets social media talking with 'wet and sassy' comeback video
Nana Ama McBrown has announced her comeback with a video that has got social media talking.
The mother of one is coming back to continue from where she left off and she announced it with a wild post on social media. Nana Ama McBrown wore a revealing dotted orange bodycon that left her cleavage on teasing display whilst showing her curves.
As if that is not enough, the actress decided to go under the shower with her outfit to get wet and dripping whilst dancing seductively to a song by Nicki Minaj and Skillbeng's 'Crocodile Teeth' song.
She captioned the video saying "THE QUEEN IS BACK". Nana Ama McBrown is expected to host her United Showbiz show on UTV this coming weekend. Watch the post below she is using to announce her comeback
