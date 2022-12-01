Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

This stems from claims by Afia Schwarzenegger on UTV’s United Showbiz show that she had an affair with the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, an allegation he categorically denied.

Chairman Wontumi accordingly sued Afia Schwarzenegger through his legal team led by popular Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw Esq.

Speaking on UTV, Afia is said to have described the court suit as useless and insisted that she had had sex with the applicant throughout their 16-month amorous relationship. She also used unprintable words on the applicant (Chairman Wontumi) on the same show

The NPP Ashanti Regional chairman later sued Afia, A Plus United Television Ghana, Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh, Nana Ama McBrown, and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) for contempt after their discussion about him on United Showbiz.

In a verdict on Thursday December 1, by the High Court “B”, Tema, the Ghanaian socialite has been convicted and sentenced for contempt. According to a report by happyghana.com, a jail sentence of 10 days had been slapped on Afia Schwarzenegger.

Reacting to the sentencing, Nana Tornado took to social media to say that "today is the happiest day of my life ... today Asibolanga ( a nickname she has given Afia Schwarzenegger), Fada Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, Mr Logic, Kwame A Plus they went to court".

"Afia Schwarzenegger has been fined and given 10 days imprisonment so Ghanaians Afia Schwarzenegger is going to prison," he said in the video below.

The other respondents, Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic, have been fined 5,000 penalty units (60,000 Cedis) as contemnors who participated in the discussion when they were aware that the matter was subjudicae(pending before the court) and made comments bordering on the substance of the case before the court.

Their conduct was found to be prejudicial to the suit before the court and calculated to bring the administration of Justice into disrepute.