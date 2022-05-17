According to the Ghanaian singer who has been trending with her new 'Towel' song, hardship in Ghana ha now quadrupled. "Hardship has increased times four in this country, not even double, times four," Feli Nuna said in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh
'Nana we taya, reduce fuel, hardship in Ghana has quadrupled' - Feli Nuna (WATCH)
Feli Nuna is calling on Nana Addo to find a way to reduce fuel prices because the price hike has pushed Ghanaians into unbearable difficulties.
"Guys, me I saw this coming from last year December," the candid songstress added and explained that she even saw it coming since 2020.
"Even two years ago when the year of return sparked up and we had foreigners coming, I was like these people are coming to use their time 10 times 7 money to come and distort things, and truly when they come prices rise and after they leave the prices remain the same or go higher," Feli Nuna said.
During the interview inside the studio of pulse.com.gh she also noted that "bouncing back from the coronavirus and everything, I knew that is going to affect our cost of living, so things have really become expensive".
"Fuel is now so expensive, I can't even remember the last time I filled my tank but first I just go and be like 'fill it' but right now I am like 'please I beg you just give me 100, it's very difficult, Fanta used to be 2.50p but now it's like 4 cedis and the can is like 7 or 8 cedis," she added.
In the yet to be released interview, she pleaded with the President to do something. "Nana we are tired, force for us ... I don't know how they will do it but they need to find a way to reduce fuel because if they reduce it, fuel is the main factor that causes inflation".
