'Nana we taya, reduce fuel, hardship in Ghana has quadrupled' - Feli Nuna (WATCH)

"Guys, me I saw this coming from last year December," the candid songstress added and explained that she even saw it coming since 2020.

"Even two years ago when the year of return sparked up and we had foreigners coming, I was like these people are coming to use their time 10 times 7 money to come and distort things, and truly when they come prices rise and after they leave the prices remain the same or go higher," Feli Nuna said.

During the interview inside the studio of pulse.com.gh she also noted that "bouncing back from the coronavirus and everything, I knew that is going to affect our cost of living, so things have really become expensive".

"Fuel is now so expensive, I can't even remember the last time I filled my tank but first I just go and be like 'fill it' but right now I am like 'please I beg you just give me 100, it's very difficult, Fanta used to be 2.50p but now it's like 4 cedis and the can is like 7 or 8 cedis," she added.