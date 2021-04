"The memories will forever remain with me. I wish Media General the very best in the years ahead," the statement ended.

The reason for the resignation has not been stated by the media house nor Natalie who has become a favourite of many when it comes to the faces and voices that read news on TV3.

Before this, the News Anchor in July 2019 took a one year leave from TV3 amidst reports of her pregnancy, which she hasn't confirmed, but returned to work in July 2020.