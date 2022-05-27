National Security chooses Empress Gifty as ambassador for terrorism awareness campaign

The campaign is focused on making the Ghanaian public more sensitive about terrorism and to act to prevent the country from being attacked.

As part of measures to ensure citizens participate in this campaign, there has been a toll free number – 999 – made available so anyone could call when they notice any unusual happening. The Ministry has also indicated that the phone numbers and social media handles of the security agencies could be reached when any uncommon incident is seen.

Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty has pointed out that she appreciates the honour done her by the Ministry as it selected her as one of the Ambassadors to champion the terrorism awareness campaign in Ghana.

According to her, it is the duty of every Ghanaian to participate in the ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign to ensure that Ghana’s security is safeguarded.

The award-winning musician emphasized that everyone must partake in the campaign to help the security agencies remove unscrupulous persons from the country.

Ghana’s is globally renowned as an oasis of peace and security. Recently, authorities in Ghana have been increasingly worried following a spate of terrorist attacks in neighboring countries and lingering political and ethnic tensions.