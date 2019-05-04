The NDC has adopted the hit song as its campaign song for the 2020 elections but the car was gifted to him after he called for compensation.

Aning told Accra-based Hitz FM on Frid that he requested the party give him compensation that can aid him in his ministry.

According to him, he did not ask for money because it will not aid his work.

He said he was not happy the party recreated the song without consulting him.

“I am not a politician. I haven't given my song to any political party. They adopted the song for their campaign,” he said.

He justified his call for compensation, saying the NDC's actions violate copyright laws and hence had to compensate him for it.

Meanwhile, the song has been nominated for the Gospel Song of the Year and the Popular Song of the Year categories of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.