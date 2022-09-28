NDC has still not paid me for using my song to campaign - Worlasi

Worlasi took to his Twitter page to ask the NDC to pay him for using his song in a documentary. “NDC, you didn’t help me make my music. You did not help me in any way in my life for me to create good music," he said.

"I am not part of your manifesto so please do the right thing. Make sure you make to me the necessary payments. Do what is right and start wiring the money,” he emphasized.

Two years on, Worlasi and his collaborators have not been paid. He disclosed this today whilst reacting to comment to Kwame Dadzie’s assertion that he had been settled by virtue of the media’s coverage of the incident.

“I never got compensated,” Worlasi’s responded. The conversation came up following Kirani Ayat's protest against the Ghanaian presidency for using footage from his ‘Guda’ music video in a video World Tourism Day without his consent.

Kirani Ayat Pulse Ghana

Using the video to invite the world to visit Ghana, the President's post said "beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world".

Replying the President's post on Twitter, Kirani said "the president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana," adding that "I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission".

Demanding to be paid for his work, he added that "whoever worked on this video should’ve reached out to the rightful content owners before proceeding. I spent my all in making GUDA possible, I’m sure you were paid for this job, where is my cut?"

According to Kirani, he worked as a security officer to be able to save money to create the video, therefore, he deserves credit and remuneration. "I worked 7 days a week from 7PM to 7AM for 3 months straight as a security guard just to save up to make this “GUDA” video possible".

He concluded that "various awards shows snubbed it, the ministry ignored it, I reached out a couple time to no avail. I was depressed throughout that period". The Ministry of Tourism is yet to respond to Kirani's post which has sparked a wild conversation online.