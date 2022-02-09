Nelly sends apology to lady who was giving him blowjob in leaked sex tape

The clip was shortly deleted from the Instagram page that has over 3.3 million followers. Whilst the video sparked global trends on social media, Nelly turned in an apology over the video.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” he said in a report by TMZ.

However, the singer did not detail how exactly the video was leaked but his team hinted at a possible hacking.

They told the news outlet that they’re investigating a breach and are concerned more of his private content could be leaked online. This includes financial information, personal documents, and passwords.

The singer may have gotten wind about the viral tape while conducting a live interview with Kevin Hart for Barstool Sports. In an excerpt of the interview, Nelly while looking down at his phone said “oh God,” but he kept smiling and continuing with the interview.