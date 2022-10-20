Netizens push for John Dumelo to run for Ghana's presidency as soon as possible

In a report by Bloomberg, the Ghana cedi is now the worst-performing currency in the world against the American Dollar. The giant economics news portal states that the cedi has lost 45.1% of its value against the US dollar since the year began.

Bloomberg tracked the currency of 148 countries and ranked Ghana’s currency as the worst. Ghana’s currency switched places with the Sri Lankan rupee, which is now the second worst performer with a 44.7% drop to the dollar this year.

Some social media users have taken to social media to express disappointment in the Nana Addo-Bawumia NPP-led government. Whilst others call for the return of John Mahama, others also believe the former president isn't a better option for Ghana.

This has forced netizens to think outside the box, hence, John Dumelo's name popping up as someone who could do for Ghana beyond.

"It pains me John Dumelo isn’t an independent Candidate. Man lost the MP position twice and didn’t fold his arms, he went straight to farming. That’s a visionary person for me if not a leader. If he campaigned as independent and not NDC, the youth will root for him gradually," Twitter influencer, @DonSarkcess tweeted.

"Those rooting for John Dumelo please don’t worry NDC will present him after Mahama finishes his term. Between Him and Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa who do you think will be a perfect fit," another Twitter said.

In the 2020 elections, the Ghanaian actor contested on the ticket of the NDC as an MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. However, he lost the seat to the sitting MO, Hon Lydia Alhassan.