New video of 'healthy' Kennedy Agyapaong surfaces after alleged stroke rumours (WATCH)

"We may disagree on many levels, fight countless times cos am just like you 'We hate Nonesense'…But Ken we need you, Ghanaians need you so you will forever be in my prayers. My prayers are with you and your family,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her post has gone viral on the back of rumours that Kennedy Agyapong has been hit by stroke. However, according to Daddy Fred, a Ghanaian U-S based journalist, the member of parliament is healthy and not battling any sickness.

"I have personally verified and can confirm that Kennedy Agyapong is not sick. He is healthy and going about his normal business. So those saying he is battling are telling blatant lies," he said.

According to Daddy Fred, "those saying he is bedridden, they are lying ... he is fit, recently he was at the Ghana Consulate in New York, he met people there. Even Sampson K Nyamekye of Hello FM was there".