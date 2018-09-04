Pulse.com.gh logo
Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performing


Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performing

Nicki Minaj suffered a double nip slip on stage.

Oh no! Nicki Minaj was geting her grove on when both of her breasts slipped out of her plunging dress. Luckily, she recovered like the pro she is!

Trinidadian- American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj, known professionally as Nicki Minaj, had a wardrobe malfunction on stage whilst performing on stage at the 2018 Budweiser Made in America Festival on Sept. 2.

During her performance, the "Barbie Tingz hitmaker" was dancing when her breasts appeared to fall out of her dress. The moment was captured on video, which was obtained and shared by The Shade Room.

Fortunately Nicki seemed to have anticipated this as she swiftly pulled her dress back into place and then held everything together as she continued performing as if nothing happened.

