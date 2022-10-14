I am working with a Ghanaian artiste; Nicky Minaj reveals on Instagram live (WATCH)

The American rapper during an Instagram live session has surprisingly disclosed that she in talks with a Ghanaian artiste. Acc ording to her, she is working on a business plan with the Ghanaian artiste.
Nicki Minaj has plans for Ghana and everything is in the pipeline already.
The award-winning rapper disclosed this after a fan asked her when will she be coming to Ghana.
"I would love to come to Ghana. I am actually may be doing something major, a business type of situation, with an artiste from Ghana," Nicky Minaj said. However, she did not disclose the name of the artiste.
