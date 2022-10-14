RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am working with a Ghanaian artiste; Nicky Minaj reveals on Instagram live (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Nicki Minaj has plans for Ghana and everything is in the pipeline already.

The American rapper during an Instagram live session has surprisingly disclosed that she in talks with a Ghanaian artiste. Acc ording to her, she is working on a business plan with the Ghanaian artiste.

The award-winning rapper disclosed this after a fan asked her when will she be coming to Ghana.

"I would love to come to Ghana. I am actually may be doing something major, a business type of situation, with an artiste from Ghana," Nicky Minaj said. However, she did not disclose the name of the artiste.

