The former Inter Milan and AC Milan star went live on his Instagram page for the first time last week to speak to fans and during the live session, he was asked to choose between Ghana and Nigeria jollof.

He went straight to the point, saying people shouldn’t mention Nigeria jollof because it doesn’t exist in this world.

“Of course, Ghana jollof,” he said with amazement. “No Nigerian jollof. You don’t say Nigerian jollof. It is Ghana jollof,”

