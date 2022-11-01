RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigeria Police arrest nanny, 7 others in connection with Davido’s son's death

Selorm Tali

The Nigerian police force has confirmed the death of Davido and Chioma's three-year-old son.

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke
Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

In a new report that surfaced this morning, eight domestic staff of Davido have been arrested. Ifeanyi Adeleke reportedly drowned in a pool at his father's home yesterday.

Read Also

The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” a family source claimed. The source who spoke under anonymity to await an official statement added that “by the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late".

Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi
Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi Pulse Nigeria

Following the report, the police arrested 8 workers at Davido's home, including Ifeanyi's Nanny. Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s residence.

According to him an investigation into the matter has commenced. “Yes, we have invited eight people over the death of his son,” Hundeyin said.

The singer and the mother of his son, Chioma Rowland, recently marked their son’s third birthday on October 20. Whilst the family is yet to issue a statement about the incident, the sad news has since thrown social media into mourning.

Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Vanessa Gyan, Sista Afia, Iyabo Ojo, Ayo Makun, Toyin Abraham, Daddy Freeze, Eniola Badmus and others, have been sympathizing with the couple.

Stonebwoy consoles Davido
Stonebwoy consoles Davido Stonebwoy consoles Davido Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian celebrities react to news of Davido's son passing
Ghanaian celebrities react to news of Davido's son passing Ghanaian celebrities react to news of Davido's son passing Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week.Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him

V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian