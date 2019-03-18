Nigerian artiste Davido escapes air mishap

The “Assurance” hit maker posted the update from John F Kennedy International Airport in the US.

“Shaking for almost 14 hours. Thank God we arrived safe,” Davido wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old is currently one of the biggest artistes on the continent, after making his breakthrough in 2011.

He recently became the first Nigerian musician to hit 10 million followers on social media.

Davido said got so scared that he 'repented 10 times' while on the flight, which he said was constantly shaking.

This comes just a week after an Ethiopian Airlines plane has crashed en route to Nairobi, killing all passengers on board.