Nigerian baller sprays GH40,000 cash on Kojo Jones at his extravagant wedding (WATCH)

The affluent Nigerian 'baller' popularly known as Abolo decided to put on a cash show to honour the groom, a very close friend of his. Stunning other wedding guests, Abolo pulled out fresh GH200 notes and started spraying it on the couple whilst they dance.

Kojo Jones and his wife Raychel Pulse Ghana

According to Ghanaian blogger, Gh Hyper, who filmed the moment, Bolo Beckham sprayed GH40,000 cash in total on the newly married. "I Have Seen People Spray Money But Not Like Businessman ‘Aboloo’ .. Yesu !!!!," he wrote.

It is said that the Nigerian socialite who has the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage among others in his close circles of friends, pulled out two bundles of GH200 notes, with each being GH20,000 and made sure he threw all on the newly married in the video below.

Kojo Jones is the son Rev Gifty Lamptey who is one of the women millionaires in Ghana. The MD of Sidalco Ghana Ltd, a large fertilizer, weedicide and pesticide producer as well as distributor in Ghana, was wife to the late affluent politician, Daniel Lamptey.

The politician who died on 5th December 2012, was MP of the Klore Klottey constituency between 7 January 1997 to 6 January 2001. He is also famed as a popular philanthropist who owned Radio XYZ in Osu.

Despite coming from home, Kojo Jones worked his way up to become one of the successful businessmen in Ghana with political ambitions. Kojo runs Empire Domnus, a construction firm that has seen excelling as one of Ghana's popular realtors.

He married Raychel Osei, a Londoner said to be from a Ghanaian rich home with family ties to the Manhyia Royal home. Mr and Mrs Jones are also set to have a plush white wedding in Accra this Sunday at a beach hotel.