Nigerian businesswoman who signed John Dumelo wanted by Interpol for fraud

Gloria and her husband have been reported to have allegedly defrauded investors N1 billion.

According to Gazettengr, Gloria and Muyiwa are reportedly the CEOs of Divergent Enterprise, operating businesses such as Landlagos, PorkMoney (the company John Dumelo worked with), Hyberfactory and Porkoyum.

They are said to have allegedly duped thousands of Nigerians in a slew of Ponzi schemes linked to their companies.

Victims said in a January 21, 2021, petition to federal authorities in Nigeria: “These funds were, however, diverted to personal use, including for the purchase of luxury properties and foreign citizenship.”

The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has issued warrants of arrest, stating that they are wanted for obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

“He is wanted by the police for the offence of obtaining money under false pretence, stealing and diversion of fund,” a notice issued by the Interpol section of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos said with descriptions of their physical qualities.

It further stated: “If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest police station or, to the office of the commissioner of police Interpol Section Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex Alagbon Ikoyi Close, Lagos.”

John Dumelo, a politician, actor and farmer, is one of the celebrities PorkMoney used to drive new clients to subscribe to their business. He used his social media pages, especial Instagram, to promote the company. He still followers them on Instagram.

Another influential celebrity PorkMoney used as their brand ambassador in 2018 was Nigerian media personality and former host of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and John Dumelo visited PorkMoney’s office in Nigeria together.

Gloria Igberaese and Muyiwa Folorunsho came under harsh criticism on Twitter in 2019 after users who claimed to be their former employees accused them of fraud, creating a toxic work environment, deducting from their salaries or firing them over trivial mistakes.