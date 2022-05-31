Nigerian Comedian Sabinus sues Peak Milk for 1 Billion Naira

A Nigerian news portal, Punchng.com, revealed days ago that Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, Sabinus' the official name, has sued the company.

Pulse Nigeria

This is because the comedian’s lawyer, Stanley Alieke, revealed to the portal that Sabinus has registered the phrase as his trademark. As such, they are demanding one billion naira for the breach.

In the legal notice, Sabinus threatened to sue the brand if they failed to comply in two weeks after receiving the legal notice.

Read portions of the legal notice dated May 27 below.

“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product.

“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularized by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.