"I want to bring this to the public, A friend just died at this hospital in Lagos Nigeria, few days ago. where she underwent surgery," she said in a Tweet to call out the hospital over the death of her friend identified as Crystabel.

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

She continued, "now I’m not against anybody that want to enhance their body or anything as such, is your body life and choice, So do what you love but I’m against doctors that claim they have experience abroad, come down to Nigeria to kill young people".

Detailing her friend's death, the Twitter user @poshcupcake_1 added that "after the surgery, she complained of bleeding and the doctors claimed is normal it will stop, now this is the problem, how are you a highly skilled and professional plastic Surgeon with experience abroad and someone you finish operating on, complained about bleeding and you said is normal it will stop?".

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Accusing the hospital of alleged medical negligence, she emphasized that "neglecting her no care whatsoever! Are you sick! the most annoying part here is, that this gal died days ago without anybody knowing and the Hospital did not find it needful to contact any of her relatives.

Until the few friends who knew she was going for surgery said she was supposed to have been back since days now, now they decided to go to the hospital to check on her; arriving they where offered a letter that her body has been deposited at the mortuary

In the series of tweets that have gone viral, she lamented that "this is sickening, now I think the government need to come into this health System and check the capability of most surgeons and make there own research if really they are well-trained surgeons to be able to operate on humans if not their License should be seized! Arrest and jailed! RIP Crystabel".

The tweets have since attracted mixed reactions on the social media app. "God forbid me to pass through dis jus becos am looking for Yash or sexy body. Abeg if u no like me d way I dey give way. Common injection for malaria dey fear me,talk more for dis," @PreciousUgboma2 tweeted.

Others like @spiecy_diecy said "before all of you starts saying “love your body” this n that, have y’all stopped body shaming people for looking how they look? Remember y’all do it everyday on this app. “Small yarsh, small bress! See as she fat! See big nose” Remember say no be we create ourselves o".

See screenshots of some of the tweets below.

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana

Twitter goes wild as Nigerian lady, Crystabel, dies through body enhancement surgery in Lagos Pulse Ghana