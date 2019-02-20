She made the statement on Twitter on Monday, February 18, without any basis.

According to Nikki, people who are religious hide behind God and prayer and refuse to work.

“Religious people are LAZY People. They hide behind God and prayer and do nothing. Your work is your gift!!! Let it sink in.!!!” she claimed.

Her statement quickly attracted harsh criticisms from religious people for ‘generalising’ her claims on the 280-character social media platform.

One user accused her of clout chasing: “She wnt to trend smh”.

Another user who seemed angry told her: “They're not lazy not everyone can pray.”

“When using "some" becomes too expensive to afford don't frown at "generalizations" that might come at you the game is the game,” another user fired.

Another user also explained that religious people tend to be hardworking because religion in itself takes a lot of hard work.

“U ain't religious so u ain't joining me to heaven. Being religious alone is a lot of work today. Religious people are hard working.”

Others stressed on her generalisation statement: