No Ghanaian man came forward – Prof Kaufmann explains why she married a white man

In an interview with Delay, the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana disclosed why she did not settle with a Ghanaian man.

She noted that Ghanaian men didn't approach her, hence, the decision to settle with a white man.

While laughing, she said, “No Ghanaian man came forward.”

Prof Kaufmann, who has kept her private life away from the public’s eye also revealed that she’s a divorcee now.

“I used to be married but not anymore,” she told Delay.

The 'Quiz Mistress' is, however, open to finding love again.

According to her, if love comes knocking at her door and she finds the right person, she may consider remarrying.

“It depends, if I find the right person, maybe,” she expressed.

She, however, noted that she does not have enough time to mould any person or make someone the way she wants him.

“Do I have time,” she retorted when the host quizzed her about it.

About Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Prof Kaufmann was recently named as one of ‘The many faces of physics’ by IOP Publishing. This society-owned scientific publisher provides impact, recognition and value for the scientific community.

Mostly known for her role as the principal quiz mistress for the NSMQ, Prof Kaufmann is the current Dean of the School of Engineering, University of Ghana; and a Visiting Scholar at the Orthotics and Prosthetics Department of the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

She had her secondary education at the Aburi Girls Senior High School and obtained her International Baccalaureate Diploma from United World College of the Atlantic in Wales in 1988.