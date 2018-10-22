Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi

According to him, music is therapeutic and it is the only occupation that puts a smile and makes one happy every day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Legendary Ghanaian artiste, Kojo Antwi has disclosed that there is no job better than doing music.

The music maestro made this revelation speaking in an interview on Accra base Happy FM over weekend.

There’s no better job in the world than doing music or being a musician.

play

 

READ MORE: Artistes who don't have at least 5 hit songs shouldn't perform on stage – Kojo Antwi

Explaining further, he said, “Doing music is the only job that makes you happy every day; you don’t have to wait for Friday before you say you are going to have fun.”

He also added that music is medicine and therapeutic. “There are sicknesses that only music can heal it. It depends on the kind of music you are listening to, you can be healed. Music is therapeutic.”

Kojo Antwi, also known as "Mr Music Man", is a Ghanaian Afro-pop, highlife and reggae, musical artist.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

celebrities who had something to say about KNUST brutality and demonstration celebrities who had something to say about KNUST brutality and demonstration
Here's how your favourite musician show up at Glo's concert Here's how your favourite musician show up at Glo's concert
Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart
Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaians Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaians
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video) Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)
'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics on half-naked photo 'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics on half-naked photo

Recommended Videos

I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smart I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smart
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see
Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Vogue Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Vogue



Top Articles

1 Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude photo with wifebullet
2 Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benzbullet
3 This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your daybullet
4 “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his careerbullet
5 King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his careerbullet
6 Ben Brako explains half-naked photo with wifebullet
7 'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies...bullet
8 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
9 Mzbel shares her love for anal sexbullet
10 Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album...bullet

Related Articles

Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos
Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthday
Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch - Stonebwoy
Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19
King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his career
'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics on half-naked photo
Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)

Top Videos

1 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
4 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
9 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after...bullet
10 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet

Celebrities

AMAA 2018: My nomination tells how relevant I am - Gideon Okeke
AMAA nomination tells how relevant I am - Gideon Okeke
Nollywood director Kunle Afolayan getting ready for AMAA 2018
Take a look at the 1st photos from AMAA 2018
Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai
Here's the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants
Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
X
Advertisement