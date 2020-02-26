According to him, no music or musician should be allowed to perform at his funeral.

He told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that his family, including his father, aunt and elder sister are aware of his decision.

The “Amen” hitmaker described his decision as ‘personal’, adding that it should be respected and honoured.

“Let me make this clear to Ghanaians,” he said. “I’ve told my father, aunt and elder sister that, God forbid, if I die no music should be played at my funeral.”

He continued: “No music there – I’m tired of music. No musician should step there to perform. That’s my death wish.”

Watch the interview below.