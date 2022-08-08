No product could stop my sugging tummy; Nana Ama Mcbrown defends liposuction (WATCH)

"I am saying it and I am not shy because if you are growing and you are comfortable, you have the resource and you are healthy, you'll still need maintenance. If you buy a car in 2000 and drive it to 2002, can't you spray it? Can't you change bonnet?" she quizzed.

The revelation has seen the Ghanaian actress trending as some social media users have a lot to say about her confession. "How are you comparing car to human body? Oh stop that. You’ve done it. 3y3, its between you and God. But stop making it look like it’s such a glorious thing to do," an Instagrammer said.

Another added that "you should have just kept quiet madam 🤣😂🤣; wether you did it or not Ghanaians were already talking .You should have just left them to debate ; After all, it’s no one’s business how you choose to live your life".

Following the comments and how her revelation made headlines, the report was raised on her UTV Show where she further elaborated on what kind of surgery she had. "I am trending because I spoke my truth, as for me if someone says you look more beautiful now what did you, I'll tell you the truth. My tummy was sagging because I had so much fat" she said.

Arnold Asamoah, who is a regular panellist on the United Showbiz show asked Nana Ama McBrown if she has as well undergone a surgical procedure to lift her bum. "Based on little research, I believe you have done more than liposuction," Arnold said and she replied, "I have not done than more than liposuction".

According to Nana Ama McBrown, "I have not done my bum, you know if I do anything to myself, I have the right to do it and I have the right to also tell you or not. God is my witness".