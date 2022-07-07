She pointed out in an interview on Okay FM that beauty is temporary, but a man that has an intelligent woman by his side has a better chance of succeeding. This is because, according to her, such women work hard and not merely in a relationship because of what they can get.

“No serious man would go in for a woman because of looks. Butts and looks lose their attractiveness with time. However, an intelligent woman when married would always contribute to the success of their husbands.”

The self-acclaimed counsellor also commented on the trending issue about claims by some women that their partners force them to go into surgery to “enhance” their bodies. Charlotte Oduro stated that those men should know that their wives will face health consequences.

“Men should desist from forcing women to go in for Brazilian Butt Lift because they want their women to have big buttocks. These things affect the health of women, and some even die through the process.