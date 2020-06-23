Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has come out to debunk the rumours of his death.

The movie star in a series of videos shared via his Instagram page on Monday, June 22, 2020, said those behind the rumours will be perplexed and disappointed.

"I am Hank Anuku Nollywood Actor n I'm Alive. My haters r dead n Jesus Christ is my deliverer n he liveth. Poisonous press vipers on prowl but they shall b perplexed n disappointed in Jesus's name Amen. 1love fans," he said.

Anuku also called on the public to disregard the rumours about his death, adding that those wishing him evil would “be clothed with evil.”

"I am live. Don't listen to the poisonous press vipers. God is in charge of my life. But the end of the wicked must be certain, that's what God told me."

He went on to read some scriptures in the bible to buttress his point about those who want him dead.