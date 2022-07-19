The Gospel singer's comments come at the back of claims that she has become wealthier ever since she started campaigning for Nana Addo and the NPP. According to the 'Nkakra nkakra' singer, she has always been rich but wasn't flaunting her assets.
NPP didn't make me rich; Diana Asamoah denies making money from NPP campaign
Diana Asamoah says she has been wealthy since the era of Ex-President J.A Kuffuor.
“I started singing long ago, and as I have been saying, some flaunt their assets. I came out with my first album in 2000. In those days, making music was lucrative. So God has made me wealthy. We don’t show off. We show Christ. So if you see me living good, you will run and join Christ,” Diana Asamoah said.
In an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, she emphasized that she has always prefered to be low-key, hence, people didn’t know she is this rich until now.
“During ex-president Kufour’s time, I was producing songs. I did not start music during president Nana Addo’s era. I released Ma Bo wo Din Na Mafriwo in 2022, and that song went viral. So I’m surprised they keep saying that Nana Addo has made me wealthy.
“It’s not about showing off, but when someone sees you, they will see that you are blessed,” Diana Asamoah concluded.
