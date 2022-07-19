NPP didn't make me rich; Diana Asamoah denies making money from NPP campaign

“I started singing long ago, and as I have been saying, some flaunt their assets. I came out with my first album in 2000. In those days, making music was lucrative. So God has made me wealthy. We don’t show off. We show Christ. So if you see me living good, you will run and join Christ,” Diana Asamoah said.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, she emphasized that she has always prefered to be low-key, hence, people didn’t know she is this rich until now.

“During ex-president Kufour’s time, I was producing songs. I did not start music during president Nana Addo’s era. I released Ma Bo wo Din Na Mafriwo in 2022, and that song went viral. So I’m surprised they keep saying that Nana Addo has made me wealthy.