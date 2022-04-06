‘NPP gov’t have excuse for everything they crucified NDC for’ - Lydia Forson

In the interview, he said “the Cedi has started to solidify. The world is going through a troublesome [moment], Ghana is no exemption, Nigeria is no special case. There is no country on the planet that is getting away from the desolates of Coronavirus and furthermore the effect of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict].”

Reacting to the President’s comments, Lydia Forson took to Twitter to say that “excuses. Excuses. Excuses. But. But. But. It’s like being last in class but insisting it was a tough exam for everyone; ok, but you failed while others passed, so?”