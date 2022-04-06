The Ghanaian actress was responding to Nana Addo’s BBC interview. According to the President, Ghana is not the only country facing hardship.
‘NPP gov’t have excuse for everything they crucified NDC for’ - Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson is lambasting the NPP government for making too many excuses all the time.
In the interview, he said “the Cedi has started to solidify. The world is going through a troublesome [moment], Ghana is no exemption, Nigeria is no special case. There is no country on the planet that is getting away from the desolates of Coronavirus and furthermore the effect of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict].”
Reacting to the President’s comments, Lydia Forson took to Twitter to say that “excuses. Excuses. Excuses. But. But. But. It’s like being last in class but insisting it was a tough exam for everyone; ok, but you failed while others passed, so?”
The outspoken Ghanaian actress continued that “it’s really interesting how this government has excuses for the very things they crucified the NDC for”.
