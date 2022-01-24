RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'NPP Minister cancelled show I was booked for because I support NDC' - Rex Omar (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Politics is affecting the pocket of Rex Omar because he declared his support for the NDC.

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign
Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign

The ace Ghanaian singer has disclosed that he had a show that was cancelled simply because an NPP called for it. Rex Omar is among the Ghanaian showbiz personalities who have openly declared support for a political party.

Recommended articles

The 'Abiba' singer campaigned vigorously for Ex-President John Mahama and the NDC in the previous elections. In 2020 the NDC appointed him alongside 3 Music CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abu spokespersons for the party.

Rex Omar
Rex Omar Pulse Ghana

However, according to Rex, his political affiliation is affecting his music career as he recounted how a show he was booked for was cancelled by an unnamed NPP Minister.

"Even as a musician there was a particular show that I had to perform at. After preparing, an NPP minister calls to say if I’m the one to perform then the show should be cancelled. I’ve got a lot of hate but I don’t care”, he said

In the interview with TV XYZ, he continued "a lot of threats but I don’t care. It’s a lot but I think that I’m not the only person or last to receive such treatment. I’ve got a lot of life-threatening messages and calls; saying ‘we will come for you".

Hear more from him in the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Beautiful and popular 'Things We Do for Love' actress passes on

'Things We Do for Love' actress

Black Sherif confirms dropping out from UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class

Black Sherif

Vic Mensa arrested by U.S customs for carrying ‘mushrooms’ from Ghana trip

Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S

'Without a cup what’s the use of milo?' - Shatta Wale trolls Black Stars coach

Shatta Wale and Coach Milo