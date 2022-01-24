'NPP Minister cancelled show I was booked for because I support NDC' - Rex Omar (VIDEO)

The 'Abiba' singer campaigned vigorously for Ex-President John Mahama and the NDC in the previous elections. In 2020 the NDC appointed him alongside 3 Music CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abu spokespersons for the party.

Pulse Ghana

However, according to Rex, his political affiliation is affecting his music career as he recounted how a show he was booked for was cancelled by an unnamed NPP Minister.

"Even as a musician there was a particular show that I had to perform at. After preparing, an NPP minister calls to say if I’m the one to perform then the show should be cancelled. I’ve got a lot of hate but I don’t care”, he said

In the interview with TV XYZ, he continued "a lot of threats but I don’t care. It’s a lot but I think that I’m not the only person or last to receive such treatment. I’ve got a lot of life-threatening messages and calls; saying ‘we will come for you".