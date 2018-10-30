Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP's Hopeson Adoye set to marry Gifty Osei

Wedding bells would be ringing anytime soon since they’ve now made it official that they are dating.

play

The many rumours that Hopeson Adorye of the New Partriotic Party (NPP) party and Gospel musician Gifty Osei were set to tie the knot has been confirmed true.

Adom FM’s host Mike 2 exclusively confirmed in an audio available to zionfelix.net that gospel musician, Empress Gifty Osei will soon be wedded by a member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adoye.

“…the research so far proves the marriage will soon come off…people should cut Gifty Osei some slack…very soon her marriage with Hopeson Adoye will come off…” Mike 2 stated.

play

 

Gifty Osei left the marriage in 2017. It’s not quite clear what caused the divorce. Mr. Hopeson Adorye, on the other hand is the deputy national security coordinator in charge of Airports ost his wife in the same year that Gifty Osei left her marriage.

Pulse.com.gh wishes them well and we will be here to report when the date is set for the glamorous wedding.

