Obaapa Christy has prevented me from seeing my last born for 12 years - Pastor Love

“My last child was two years old when she took her to Germany. Now she is 14 years. I’ve not seen her since. I’ve left everything in the hands of God. I will not fight over them because if I do, Ghanaians will support the one with the bad intent.”

In an interview on Onua FM, the pastor indicated that although he was granted custody by the court that presided over their divorce, his former partner has denied him access to their kids.

“The judge who presided over our divorce case gave the two of us custody. The children are grown now. More or less, I’m denied access to the children. I don’t want to pursue the issue because in our part of the world if you follow some of these issues to the latter, the outcome would be terrible.”

He added that even though his “children are very dear” to him he has stopped pushing to be in their lives because “at a point, my ex-wife said she will never allow me to see the kids.”

“I’ve let it slide, and I’m okay. I’m not the first person to go through such trouble. I’m not the only person and won’t be the only person who has gone through and will go through. Some of the women in our society, if you are no more with them, that’s what they’ll do to you.”

However, he is hopeful that someday his children will look for him.

“The children know me inside out. In the future, they will come looking for their father. You know me very well. I wouldn’t have let things like this slide, but I’m not like that again. By God’s grace, people around me have helped me change for the better,” he said.